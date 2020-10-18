1/1
Kimra Staples Harrell "Kim or Kimie" Morgan
Kimra Staples Harrell Morgan "Kim or Kimie", passed away on October 5, 2020 in Hendersonville, NC at the age of 62. Because of her health challenges, she lived in Hendersonville with her sister and brother-in-law, Laurie and Jerry Hickman and attended Biltmore Church in Hendersonville. Although she loved living in the mountains, she always called Sunshine, Louisiana her home. She is survived by her son, Austin Harrell and his wife Caryn Coblio Harrell and their two children, Jonathan and Lylah. They currently live in Spring Hill, Tennessee. She is also survived by her husband, Bart Morgan of Sunshine, LA and his daughter, Sarah Morgan Haydel, along with her husband Nathan Haydel and children, Hagen, John Russell, Clayton, and Zaylen. All currently reside in Sunshine, LA. Her surviving siblings are her sister Laurie Hickman from Hendersonville, NC, sister Julie Mascarella from Sunshine, LA, sister Leigh Anne Farrar from Milford, OH and her brother David Staples from Sunshine, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Joyce Staples of Sunshine, Louisiana. All are invited to visitation to be held October 24th at St. Gabriel Catholic Church from 9:30-11 am We ask that you please practice social distancing and wearing a mask. A private service for the family will be held following the visitation at 11:00. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the National MS Society in honor of Kim.

Published in The Advocate on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
OCT
24
Service
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
