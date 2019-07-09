Kingi Lakesha Knox age 46, native of Baton Rouge, LA and long time resident of Los Angeles, CA passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church, 8742 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Visitation at the church from 9:00 a. m. until 10:30 a.m. followed by AKA Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony at 10:30 a.m. and the Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Dr. Eleanora Mackey Cushenberry, Th.D., officiant. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Kingi is survived by her father Henry Herman Knox, Jr., her mother Barbara Knox, one brother Karlik L Knox (Quentella), nieces Katlyn and Karleigh Knox, nephew Kalep Davis and a host of Aunts, Uncles Cousins and friends. All who were fortunate enough to be a part of Kingi's life, will miss her vibrant spirit, brillant smile and generous heart. Professional Services entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St., Baton Rouge, LA 70807.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 9 to July 12, 2019