Kirby ""Abdula"" Bradford departed this life on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. He was 62, a native and resident of Paincourtville, LA. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Pilgrim Church Cemetery, Paincourtville, LA at 11:00am. Survived by 1 son, Kirby Fair (Anika); 3 brothers, Wilbert, Sr., Jerrel (Elouise) and Ronald (Sharon) Bradford; 4 sisters, Carolyn Chevies (Van), Simone Myles, Sylvia Bradford and Kathy Scott; 1 aunt, Eliza Carter; 3 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Louberda Bradford, Sr.; 7 brothers and 1 sister. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Church Cemetery
