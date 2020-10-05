Kirby Harris Randall left this world the way he lived it, on his own terms and in his own way. He passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. He will be missed but his memory will live on forever. Kirby was born in Manifest, LA, on March 5, 1926, as the second of three children to Wiley Harris and Mary Rebecca Randall. At the age of 17, he was able to join the Navy and serve in the Pacific Theater. After basic training, he made his way to Zamboanga in the Philippines. His wartime stay there was the focus of many wonderful stories that exhibited Kirby's entrepreneurial spirit. Perhaps best was how he and a friend repeatedly sold and bought back the same monkey to visiting sailors! After the war, Kirby attended LSU, earned a degree in Agriculture and met and married the love of his life, Evelyn Lott. Over the course of 55 years of marriage, they were blessed with six children. His business ventures included a battery and tire store, a GMC truck dealership, a trailer park, apartment complexes and office parks. He even developed the small cul-de-sac he lived on the last 30 years of his life. He loved to salmon fish in Oregon and hunt with friends in West Texas and other destinations out west. His true passion was land he acquired: Lakeside and Riverside Ranches. Over the decades, friends and relatives spent time with Kirby and his family helping with cattle, riding four wheelers, fishing, hunting, enjoying wild beast feasts, or just sitting around the fire, under the big oak tree solving the world's problems (only to discover the next day that they had not solved anything at all). Kirby is survived by his sons, Douglas and wife, Pat, and Clay; daughter, Susan Barnett and husband, Michael; grandchildren, David Randall, Grace Barnett Harvey and husband, Kyle, Ross Barnett and Michael Barnett; great-grandchild, Kalix Randall; and numerous other family members. Kirby is now reunited with his wife Evelyn; three of his children, Kerry, Kirby Jr., and David; parents; brothers, Garth and Silas; and most of his friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Fran Dufour for all of her gentle, kind, loving care and to Sonny Garrene for being the best friend a man could have. Family and friends are invited to join a graveside service that will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 10:00 AM. Good ride cowboy, thanks for letting us join you for part of the journey.

