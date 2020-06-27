Kirby P. Courville, 81, military veteran of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his family on June 4, 2020. Kirby is survived by his beloved wife Paula of 57 years, children Curla, Beau, Lars, and nephew Jacque Courville, sister Debbie C. O'Neal. 8 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. He was Godfather to 4, and had numerous nieces and nephews. He was devoted to his faith, family and friends. Kirby was preceded in death by parents, Sidney J, Elvina M., and brother Jack Courville. Kirby loved to tell Cajun jokes. He enjoyed LSU football, fishing, and dancing. He worked as a general contractor for 30 years. After record sales, KIRMAX (a refractory fire brick) was named after him. A special thank you to the people at Compassus Hospice. Kirby was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. A Memorial Celebration for Kirby will be announced at a later date.

