Kirk Brian Newsom, a lifetime resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 50. He spent his life working in construction. Kirk is survived by his children, Brian White, Trey Newsom, Tayler Newsom, and Ashlie Newsom; 5 grandchildren; mother, Diana "Granny" Willem; siblings, Eric Newsom and Candi, and Dawn Newsom Yarborough and husband Marlon; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, William Newsom. A Visitation only will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Central, LA on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019