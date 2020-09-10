Kirk M. Fryou, 63, a resident of Watson, LA, passed away unexpectedly, and much too soon, at his home on Sunday September 6, 2020. Kirk was one of the good guys. His big heart and friendly spirit endeared him to everyone he met. Indeed, he never met a stranger. He would strike up conversations with everyone, his smile and laughter bringing joy to all. Children especially were drawn to him. His infectious enthusiasm and big hugs were a magnet to his brother and sisters, nieces and nephews and many cousins. Family gatherings were so much fun when he was there. He loved games and spent many evenings playing his favorite, Yahtzee. He loved to win and was proud of his all time high scores, but he was extremely gracious in defeat. A huge sports fan, he never let any loss lessen his enjoyment of the game. For many years Kirk was a regular fixture at Alex Box, tailgating and rooting on his beloved LSU Tigers baseball team. He followed them to Omaha several times to see them win the world series championship, making many friends along the way. A skilled electrician and heating and air specialist, Kirk worked his entire professional life, ever since high school, for the same boss and company, the Mikas of System Services, who considered him part of their family. He was a member of Live Oak Methodist Church in Watson and greatly enjoyed the praise band. He is survived by his siblings; sister, Lisa and Stan Hampton, Slidell, LA, brother, Glen and Melanie Fryou, Pace, FL, sister, Patti and Woody Kent, Liberty, MS, sister, Michelle Fryou, Baton Rouge, LA and numerous precious nieces and nephews, and cousins. A gathering will be held at Live Oak United Methodist Church, in Watson on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10:30am until Celebration of Life Service at 11am. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Firmin Fryou, Baton Rouge, LA and his father, Llew M. Fryou, Jr., Baton Rouge, LA. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Kirk's neighbor, Tim Jacob, for his help and support. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.