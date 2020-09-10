1/1
Kirk M. Fryou
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kirk's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kirk M. Fryou, 63, a resident of Watson, LA, passed away unexpectedly, and much too soon, at his home on Sunday September 6, 2020. Kirk was one of the good guys. His big heart and friendly spirit endeared him to everyone he met. Indeed, he never met a stranger. He would strike up conversations with everyone, his smile and laughter bringing joy to all. Children especially were drawn to him. His infectious enthusiasm and big hugs were a magnet to his brother and sisters, nieces and nephews and many cousins. Family gatherings were so much fun when he was there. He loved games and spent many evenings playing his favorite, Yahtzee. He loved to win and was proud of his all time high scores, but he was extremely gracious in defeat. A huge sports fan, he never let any loss lessen his enjoyment of the game. For many years Kirk was a regular fixture at Alex Box, tailgating and rooting on his beloved LSU Tigers baseball team. He followed them to Omaha several times to see them win the world series championship, making many friends along the way. A skilled electrician and heating and air specialist, Kirk worked his entire professional life, ever since high school, for the same boss and company, the Mikas of System Services, who considered him part of their family. He was a member of Live Oak Methodist Church in Watson and greatly enjoyed the praise band. He is survived by his siblings; sister, Lisa and Stan Hampton, Slidell, LA, brother, Glen and Melanie Fryou, Pace, FL, sister, Patti and Woody Kent, Liberty, MS, sister, Michelle Fryou, Baton Rouge, LA and numerous precious nieces and nephews, and cousins. A gathering will be held at Live Oak United Methodist Church, in Watson on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10:30am until Celebration of Life Service at 11am. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Firmin Fryou, Baton Rouge, LA and his father, Llew M. Fryou, Jr., Baton Rouge, LA. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Kirk's neighbor, Tim Jacob, for his help and support. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial Gathering
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Live Oak United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Live Oak United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved