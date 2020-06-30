Kirk Zeringue passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the age of 42. He was born in Metairie, LA and was a resident of LaPlace, LA. Beloved husband of Lori Roussel Zeringue. Loving father of Skyler and Emi Zeringue. Son of Debbie Roussel Zeringue and the late Norman Zeringue, Jr. Brother of Jennifer Zeringue. Son-in-law of Paul "Doona" Roussel, Jr. (wife, Paula) and the late Julie Haydel Roussel. Brother-in-law of Hallie Roussel Waguespack (husband, Britt). Also survived by his grandmother, Gloria Gendron Roussel, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1900 Greenwood Dr., LaPlace on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. with words of remembrance to immediately follow. The Funeral Mass will begin at 12:30 p.m. Interment in St. Peter Cemetery, Reserve, LA. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.milletguidry.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 3, 2020.