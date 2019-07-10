Kirkland Mereno Lands (1961 - 2019)
Service Information
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA
70802
(225)-383-8891
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Home Family Worship Center
3000 Tecumseh St
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
New Home Family Worship Center
3000 Tecumseh St
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Kirkland M. Lands resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Maringouin, LA departed this life on July 5, 2019 at his residence. He was 57 years old. Viewing will be Friday, July 12, from 9 am until religious services at 11 am at New Home Family Worship Center, 3000 Tecumseh St Baton Rouge, LA. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 15 years Robirda Kaye Hall Lands, three children and four grandchildren. Services entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 10 to July 12, 2019
