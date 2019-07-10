Kirkland M. Lands resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Maringouin, LA departed this life on July 5, 2019 at his residence. He was 57 years old. Viewing will be Friday, July 12, from 9 am until religious services at 11 am at New Home Family Worship Center, 3000 Tecumseh St Baton Rouge, LA. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 15 years Robirda Kaye Hall Lands, three children and four grandchildren. Services entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 10 to July 12, 2019