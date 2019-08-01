Kirstin Elizabeth Honoré entered into eternal rest on July 28, 2019 at the age of 19. Survived by her parents, Byron and Nicole Honoré; sister, Lauryn Honoré; grandparents, Betty Johnson, Hazel Honoré and RJ Honoré; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her grandfather, Melvin Johnson, Jr. Visitation Monday, August 5, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor John E. Montgomery, II, officiating. Entombment Greenoaks Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2019