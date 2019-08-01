Kirstin Elizabeth Honoré

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kirstin Elizabeth Honoré.
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater King David Baptist Church
222 Blount Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater King David Baptist Church
222 Blount Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kirstin Elizabeth Honoré entered into eternal rest on July 28, 2019 at the age of 19. Survived by her parents, Byron and Nicole Honoré; sister, Lauryn Honoré; grandparents, Betty Johnson, Hazel Honoré and RJ Honoré; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her grandfather, Melvin Johnson, Jr. Visitation Monday, August 5, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor John E. Montgomery, II, officiating. Entombment Greenoaks Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.