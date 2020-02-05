Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kitty May Curry Marbury. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 1:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Service 3:00 PM Interment 10:00 AM Greenoaks Memorial Park 9595 Florida Blvd. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kitty May Curry Marbury, born in Benton, Arkansas and a resident of Baton Rouge died peacefully Tuesday, February 4, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 97. Born June 27, 1922, Kitty was the loving wife of the late Ansel Marbury. She was the daughter of the late Joe and Kitty Curry. Kitty was a professional hair stylist and the long-time proprietor of Kitty's Beauty Salon on Sycamore Drive in North Baton Rouge. Her passion was to make her friends beautiful. In 2006, Kitty relocated her salon to her home where she continued her work as a beautician until the age of 92. Her final years were spent providing love, laughter, and joy to her friends from what became known as "Kitty's Corner" at Flannery Oaks Guest House, where she was a resident. She enjoyed nothing more than visiting with her beloved children, grand children, and great grand children, as was well as baking chocolate cakes for anyone she felt needed comfort. Kitty was one of the last parishioners of the once-vibrant Winbourne Avenue Baptist Church, and remained a devoted member and volunteer at Sherwood Baptist Church on Flannery Road until her death. She was a regular volunteer at the food pantry, and was frequently asked to provide one last styling for friends being laid to rest. Kitty was preceded in death by her precious daughter, Sue DeLoach Bello and her siblings Joseph Curry, Edward Curry, Willam Curry and Burwin Curry. She is survived by her loving daughter Ann DeLoach Watts and her husband Mitch of Baton Rouge; three grandchildren, Jim Bello and his wife Christina of Chattanooga; Sherry Bello Roper and husband Chad of Baton Rouge, and Adria Jo DeLaune of Nashville; two great granddaughters, Micah Joy and Ryan Faith Roper; and her siblings Annabelle Curry Emfinger, Claudia Curry Guffy, and Clinton J. Curry. Visiting will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Saturday, Feb. 8 beginning at 1 p.m. with services immediately following at 3 p.m. Interment will be Monday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at Greenoaks Memorial Park at 9595 Florida Blvd. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in Memory of Kitty Marbury by clicking to Donate3.Cancer.org. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020

