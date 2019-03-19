Klaudia Faye Durnin, age 70 of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Richard Murphy Hospice House. She was born on Wednesday, October 20, 1948, in Magnolia, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Claude Cutrer and the late Willie Faye Easom Cutrer. Klaudia is survived by her husband of 51 years, John N. Durnin; daughter, Kelly Durnin Fricker and husband Mike; son, John C. Durnin and wife Stephanie; grandchildren, McKenna Laura Durnin, John Greyson Durnin, Emersyn Quinn Durnin, and Asher Liam Durnin; sister, Marsha Lee Cutrer Prine and husband Robert and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 600 North Oak Street Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 9:30 am until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Burial will be private. Donations may be made to Richard Murphy Hospice at www.richardmurphyhospice.com, MD Anderson Cancer Research, at www.mdanderson.org. An guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019