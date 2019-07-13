Our angel, Kolt James Falcon, was given his wings on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the age of 7. Kolt was always happy and loved being with family. He could always be found swinging or rough playing with his brother. He loved riding roller coasters and watching the movie "Cars". He was born on September 7, 2011 to parents, Jamie and Patti Blanchard Falcon and grandparents, Leland and Laurie Falcon and Dale and Cecilia Blanchard. He is also survived by his little brother, Jax Falcon; aunts and uncles, Trish and Billy Brown, Justin and Chelsi Falcon, Ross and Cheri Blanchard, and Sean Blanchard; cousins, Emily and Anna Blanchard, Presley Falcon, and Eddie and Drew Brown. Kolt had a special place in his heart for his favorite teacher Mrs. Darlene Milazzo. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Assumption Catholic Church, Plattenville, from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Entombment to follow in the church mausoleum. We want to extend a special thank you to the First Responders of Napoleonville, Napoleonville Volunteer Fire Department, Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, and Thibodaux Regional Hospital for their excellent care and swift response. Donations may be made in his honor to , www.stjude.org/donate.
