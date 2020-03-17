Kourtnie T'erra Jackson departed this life at the age of 29. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 11 am to 8 pm at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 7083 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs La. Thursday, March 19, 2020 will be a Private Service - Family Only. She leaves to cherish her memories Mother Tara Vaughn -Bell (Joseph). Father Marti Jackson (Adrienne) Arrangement entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020