"John 5:24 Truly, truly, I say to you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life. He does not come into judgement, but has passed from death to life." Kristen Michelle McLeod, a beloved mother, sister, daughter and friend, went to her eternal home on January 20, 2020 at the age of 36. Kristen was known for her outgoing personality, enormous heart and unconditional love for her children. Kristen is survived by her father, Alvin McLeod, her daughter, Brooklyn Mixon and her son, Jaxon McLeod. She is also survived by her brother Casey McLeod and wife Melissa, nieces, Hayleigh Bozant, Brendie McLeod and McKenzie McLeod, nephew, Dylan Sanchez and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Davis McLeod, maternal grandparents Bill & Jo Shirley Davis and paternal grandparents Robert "Mac" & Gladys McLeod. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy., from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:30 am until services at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020