Kristen Nicole Hair believed Jesus died on the cross for her. Kristen loved to laugh at her own jokes. She was beautiful through and through and loved God with her whole heart. She was an incredible organizer and crazy good at math. Kristen was victorious fighting cancer. She believed in the power of prayer and lived her life according to God's will. She read the Bible many, many times, had a missionary mentality, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Married to, John Corbett Hair, who was the answer to her prayers when she was fighting cancer and lost every strand of hair. Kristen loved John and faithfully served with him in Ministry. She loved the life they made together. The doctors said she could not have kids, but the Lord answered their prayers in a mighty way! Mother to John Michael, Zachariah, Isabella (miscarried), Joshua, Daniel, Nathan, and Abigail. Yes, that's 7. Daughter to Andy and Rita Pellegrin. Little sister to Jena Pellegrin Jenkins, Tia to Sarah Grace, Ella, Matthew (miscarried), Andy, and Caroline. Kristen was an amazing mom and incredible teacher raising up all these little warriors to advance God's Kingdom. She loved to worship and have deep conversations of miracles that God had performed not only in her life but others as well. Kristen was a visionary and raised her children to have a relationship with Jesus. Kristen finished her assignment and went home to be with the Lord one day after her 11th year anniversary leaving an eternal impact on all that knew her! Beloved Friend to many. Will be greatly missed. We will see you again in Heaven! In lieu of flowers: Here's an opportunity to bless the John Hair family and donate to the 'Hair Family Fund'. Please click this link to give: https://onehopealliance.churchcenter.com/giving/to/hair-family-fund.
A celebration of life service will be held Friday, July 31 at Church of the King in Mandeville at the Annex building. Visitation 9 am to 11 am, Service 11 am to 12 pm.