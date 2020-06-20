Kristi Lynn Picou
Kristi Lynn Picou, 51, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was a resident of Head of Island, LA. She was a graduate of St. Amant High School and was nominated homecoming court in 1985. She was an alumni of Southeastern University where she was a member of ALPHA OMICRON PI. Kristi majored in elementary education and pursued her master's degree in Speech Therapy. Her education was influenced by her grandmother, Mrs Relia Picou. Kristi was a loving soul who could light up the room with her smile. She followed her dreams with continuing her education to help children learn. She loved spending time with her friends, family, and her pets. She is survived by her parents, David Picou and JoAnn Picou; fiancé, Ronnie Miller; aunts, Marie Deslatte, Sheila Owens; uncles, Norman Picou Sr.; cousins, Stephan Guitrau (Vicki Wise), Kevin (Lulu) Guitrau, Nathan (Amber) Guitrau, Megan (Marian) Guitrau, Tanya (Mark) Estep, Tiffany Guitrau; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Herman and Inez Elliser, Chester J. Picou and Relia Berthelot Picou. Family and friends are invited to attend the Visitation on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 4:30-8:00PM at OURSO FUNERAL HOME, 13533 Airline Hwy, Gonzales, LA. A Mass of Celebration will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 15710 Hwy 16, French Settlement, LA at 10AM on Monday, June 22, 2020. Celebrated by Fr. Jason Palermo. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery in Head of Island, LA. Pallbearers: Justin Owens, Norman Picou, Jr., Norman Picou, Sr., Larry Cornett, Mark Estep, Nathan Guitrau. Honorary Pallbearers: Ronnie Miller and Kevin Guitrau. The family of Kristi would love to give a special thanks to Ronnie Miller for his loving kindness and special care for Kristi; Father Rubin Reynolds for his friendship with Kristi and her family; Pinnacle Home Health Hospice for their special personal care; caregivers Pam Delatte and Kim Jackowski and Dr. Kevin Callerame. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) in honor of Kristi Picou. Visit www.oursofh.com to offer a message of condolence. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
04:30 - 08:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
JUN
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
June 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
