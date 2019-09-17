"I have fought a good fight. I have kept my course. I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7. Kristina Davis Tate entered into eternal rest on September 13, 2019 at the age of 46. Visitation Saturday, September 21, 2019 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Bridget Steib, officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 17 to Sept. 21, 2019