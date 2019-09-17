Kristina Davis Tate

Guest Book
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Yolanda Williams
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

"I have fought a good fight. I have kept my course. I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7. Kristina Davis Tate entered into eternal rest on September 13, 2019 at the age of 46. Visitation Saturday, September 21, 2019 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Bridget Steib, officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 17 to Sept. 21, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.