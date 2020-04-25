Kristy Lynn Guidroz was released from her earthly constraints on Thursday, April 23, 2020 surrounded by family, at the age of 52. Kristy was a lifelong resident of the Baton Rouge area and was able to enjoy a wonderful life with her mother and father. For those who had the pleasure of knowing Kristy will remember her to be one of the most loving people that walked this planet. Kristy was also a hard worker. For a while, she was responsible for vacuuming the family restaurant each morning and did so with tremendous pride. She would also not hesitate to let you know she was waiting on you to bring her to the next thing. Earlier in life, she was an accomplished bowler and competed in the Louisiana Special Olympics and won several medals that she proudly displayed in her bedroom. Kristy loved to laugh, loved her nieces and nephews and enjoyed seeing her brothers and cousins every chance she got. She loved and cared for her mom, Ashley, until her passing in 2012. She remained a faithful helper to her dad and wonderful daughter right up until the end. Kristy was preceded in death by her mother, Ashley Guidroz. She is survived by her father, Kenneth Guidroz; as well as her brothers, Kiva Guidroz and wife Candice and Stephen Guidroz and wife Melodye; like her brother, Robert Smart and wife Summer. She also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. A private service will be held for the immediate family at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020.