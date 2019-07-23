Kristy Lynn Williams died Sunday, July 21 at the age of 56. She was our beloved sister Kristy, a fan of country music, a unique solo performer of guitar and harmonica, an enthusiastic consumer of Coca-cola and McDonald's hamburgers, and spoiled by so many who loved her dearly. She graduated from Arlington Vocational Center and worked at sheltered workshops throughout her life. In her younger years she enjoyed traveling with "Road Runners" and participating in Special Olympics, winning gold medals in swimming. She is survived by her sisters Merilyn Williams Black and husband Kelly, Jane Williams Roussel and husband John, and Ava Williams Ellis. Other family survivors include nephews and nieces Brandon and Blake Black, Barton and Esther Black, Heather and Eliazar Rodriguez, Blake and Lindsey Roussel, Erin and Ryan Allen, Caitlin and Jerry Narretta, and Brennan Ellis. Kristy was predeceased by her doting parents Lena and Gerald Cire Williams, Sr., her loving brother Gerald Cire Williams, Jr. and his wife Ruth, and her precious nephew Sean Christopher Ellis. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 25 from 12:30 to 2:00 PM at St. Aloysius Catholic Church with Mass of Christian Burial immediately following. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park on North Street. Her enduring spirit opened many hearts and blessed many lives. We are comforted knowing that Kristy is now a mighty force among the angels that surround her! In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope Academy, 15333 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70817.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 23 to July 25, 2019