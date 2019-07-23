Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kristy Lynn Williams. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Visitation 12:30 AM - 2:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM St. Aloysius Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Kristy Lynn Williams died Sunday, July 21 at the age of 56. She was our beloved sister Kristy, a fan of country music, a unique solo performer of guitar and harmonica, an enthusiastic consumer of Coca-cola and McDonald's hamburgers, and spoiled by so many who loved her dearly. She graduated from Arlington Vocational Center and worked at sheltered workshops throughout her life. In her younger years she enjoyed traveling with "Road Runners" and participating in Special Olympics, winning gold medals in swimming. She is survived by her sisters Merilyn Williams Black and husband Kelly, Jane Williams Roussel and husband John, and Ava Williams Ellis. Other family survivors include nephews and nieces Brandon and Blake Black, Barton and Esther Black, Heather and Eliazar Rodriguez, Blake and Lindsey Roussel, Erin and Ryan Allen, Caitlin and Jerry Narretta, and Brennan Ellis. Kristy was predeceased by her doting parents Lena and Gerald Cire Williams, Sr., her loving brother Gerald Cire Williams, Jr. and his wife Ruth, and her precious nephew Sean Christopher Ellis. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 25 from 12:30 to 2:00 PM at St. Aloysius Catholic Church with Mass of Christian Burial immediately following. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park on North Street. Her enduring spirit opened many hearts and blessed many lives. We are comforted knowing that Kristy is now a mighty force among the angels that surround her! In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope Academy, 15333 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70817. Kristy Lynn Williams died Sunday, July 21 at the age of 56. She was our beloved sister Kristy, a fan of country music, a unique solo performer of guitar and harmonica, an enthusiastic consumer of Coca-cola and McDonald's hamburgers, and spoiled by so many who loved her dearly. She graduated from Arlington Vocational Center and worked at sheltered workshops throughout her life. In her younger years she enjoyed traveling with "Road Runners" and participating in Special Olympics, winning gold medals in swimming. She is survived by her sisters Merilyn Williams Black and husband Kelly, Jane Williams Roussel and husband John, and Ava Williams Ellis. Other family survivors include nephews and nieces Brandon and Blake Black, Barton and Esther Black, Heather and Eliazar Rodriguez, Blake and Lindsey Roussel, Erin and Ryan Allen, Caitlin and Jerry Narretta, and Brennan Ellis. Kristy was predeceased by her doting parents Lena and Gerald Cire Williams, Sr., her loving brother Gerald Cire Williams, Jr. and his wife Ruth, and her precious nephew Sean Christopher Ellis. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 25 from 12:30 to 2:00 PM at St. Aloysius Catholic Church with Mass of Christian Burial immediately following. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park on North Street. Her enduring spirit opened many hearts and blessed many lives. We are comforted knowing that Kristy is now a mighty force among the angels that surround her! In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope Academy, 15333 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70817. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 23 to July 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close