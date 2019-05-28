Guest Book View Sign Service Information Foster Road Baptist Church 11333 Foster Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70811 Memorial service 2:00 PM Foster Road Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Kurt Jeffrey Wilkinson was born on May 23, 1958 and found his eternal peace on May 24, 2019. He was a native and resident of Brownsfield, La. Kurt is survived by his sisters Tracy DiBenedetto, Suzie (Doug) Durrett and a brother Eric (Jamie) Wilkinson, seven nieces and nephews, an Aunt Barbara Holloway and Uncle Rudy (Beverly) Pacas and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his loving parents Horace and Annie Wilkinson. Kurt was a retired Certified Master Welder. He loved to hunt, all things outdoors, motorcycles and racing. He lived life to the fullest but still kept a tender heart. Kurt always said his fondest memories was time spent in Amite County, Mississippi. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday May, 29, at 2:00 p.m, at Foster Road Baptist Church, officiated by Brother Mike Morris. A special thanks to the staff at The Carpenter House for the love, care and dignity that was given.

