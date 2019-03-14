Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kurt Joseph Cook. View Sign

Kurt Joseph Cook, age 44, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA at 12:13 p.m. A resident and native of Prairieville, LA. He was a sales representative with Wholesale Electric. Visiting at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 15208 Hwy. 73, Prairieville, LA on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Donald Blanchard. Burial at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Survived by his parents, Leroy J. and Judy Babin Cook; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Bret and Belinda Cook, Paul and Rhonda Cook, and Dennis and Kristi Cook; nieces and nephews, Adam Cook, Taylor Cook, Andrew Cook, Sean Cook and wife, Shelli and their children, Piper and Briggs, Seth Cook, Brennen Cook, and Blair Cook; and godparents, Ira Paul Babin II and Kathy Babin deVeer. Preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leroy and Mildred St. Amant Cook; maternal grandparents, Ira and Theo Webb Babin; and uncle, Billy Cook. Ascension Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

426 West New River Street

Gonzales , LA 70737

