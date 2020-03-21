Kurtis Winthrope White went home to be with the Lord on March 9, 2020. He leaves to cherish in memory his mother Mrs. Rosa Bea White, a wife Mary White, 1 son Kameron Douglas; he raised 3 daughters, Jasmine and Simone White, Michaelyn Billy, siblings Vera Fortman of Dallas, Texas, Keith White of Beaumont, Texas, Apostle Saundra White Georgetown, Elder Vernon (Diane) White; Earle (Lurquetta) White of Tulsa, OK, Dr. Vernene (Pastor Clarence) Rogers Jr. of Baton Rouge, LA, Kevin White, First Lady Kendra (Rev. Sam) Shavers of Baton Rouge, LA, Robert (Elizabeth) White of Columbia, Missouri. One Godson Kendrick (Orian) White of Baton Rouge, LA. He is preceded in death by his father, Vernon E. White Jr., and his sister, Brenda T. Snearl of Houston, Texas.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020