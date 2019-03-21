Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kye Marshall Law. View Sign

Matthew 19:14 Jesus said, "Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these." Heaven received another precious angel on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was only 2 years old. Kye Law loved playing with his siblings, playing in the rocks with his cars and trucks and carrying around his blanket and his PJ mask. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his parents, Taylor and Brittany Law; three siblings, Blaze White, Braiden Craig, Sofia Law; maternal grandparents, Hillery and Chris Severio; paternal grandparents, Don and Sharon Law, Larry Wainright, Dawn Brannon; maternal great-grandparents, Travis and Emily Hoon, JD and Sandy Arnold; paternal great-grandparents, Evelyn Law, Donald and Jeannie Brannon; three uncles, Reed Severio, Trace Law, Paul Whitman, Mark Ryan Heft and Aunt Paige and Kolt Bowlin. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, in Denham Springs on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9am until Celebration of Life Service at 11am, conducted by Rev. Jerry Arnold, Rev. Ray Johnson. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Diane Brannon, Donnis R. Law; maternal grandparents, Lola Clark, Genevieve Hoon, and Hillery Sr. and Janet Severio. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations can be made to Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, 11206 Arnold Rd., Denham Springs, LA 70726. Condolences may be offered at Matthew 19:14 Jesus said, "Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these." Heaven received another precious angel on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was only 2 years old. Kye Law loved playing with his siblings, playing in the rocks with his cars and trucks and carrying around his blanket and his PJ mask. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his parents, Taylor and Brittany Law; three siblings, Blaze White, Braiden Craig, Sofia Law; maternal grandparents, Hillery and Chris Severio; paternal grandparents, Don and Sharon Law, Larry Wainright, Dawn Brannon; maternal great-grandparents, Travis and Emily Hoon, JD and Sandy Arnold; paternal great-grandparents, Evelyn Law, Donald and Jeannie Brannon; three uncles, Reed Severio, Trace Law, Paul Whitman, Mark Ryan Heft and Aunt Paige and Kolt Bowlin. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, in Denham Springs on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9am until Celebration of Life Service at 11am, conducted by Rev. Jerry Arnold, Rev. Ray Johnson. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Diane Brannon, Donnis R. Law; maternal grandparents, Lola Clark, Genevieve Hoon, and Hillery Sr. and Janet Severio. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations can be made to Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, 11206 Arnold Rd., Denham Springs, LA 70726. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com. Funeral Home Seale Funeral Service, Inc.

1720 S. Range Ave.

Denham Springs , LA 70726

(225) 664-4143 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close