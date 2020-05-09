Kyle Brennen Ramagos
1999 - 2020
Kyle Brennen Ramagos, of Morganza, Louisiana, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Kyle was born on July 10, 1999 in Opelousas, Louisiana. Kyle graduated from Catholic High of Pointe Coupee in 2017 and attended Baton Rouge Community College after graduation. Kyle was employed with Cade Frey Construction. Kyle had a lifelong passion for the sport of baseball. He enjoyed the sport so much that he coached his younger brother, Cole's, baseball team for the past several years. The impact that he made as "Coach" will live on through his brother Cole and his teammates. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being surrounded by his family and friends. He had an infectious smile, a kind and loving heart, and with his welcoming and friendly personality he never met a stranger. Although Kyle will be unable to continue life on earth with his loved ones, his nearly twenty-one years of the full life that he led, will forever be present to his family and friends. Kyle is survived by his mother Angie Lambert Ramagos, father, Ty Ramagos, brother, Cole Ramagos, maternal grandmother, Brenda Jeansonne, paternal grandparents, Pat and Retta Ramagos, uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Wayne Jeansonne. A private funeral service will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Morganza, Louisiana. Fr. Brent Maher will be officiating.

Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 12, 2020.
