Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Send Flowers Obituary

Kyle Damian "Monkey" Harelson, a native and resident of Gonzales, LA passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Baytown, TX due to a motorcycle accident. He was 25 years old. Kyle worked as an assistant project manager with Cajun Constructors while in Baytown, TX. He had a talent, persistence, and overall genuine passion for his job, which contributed to the success of the projects he was a part of. Kyle was a kind and generous person with an infectious smile. He was unapologetically and without conviction his true self. He never met a stranger and was a loyal friend to all. Kyle was willing to help anyone he could and had always had a smile on his face. Kyle was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. He was deeply loved by his family and friends and will be sincerely missed by all who knew him. Kyle will live on through others due to his generous gift as an organ donor. Kyle is survived by his loving parents, Gary Paul and Melissa Turner Harelson; maternal grandmother, Margaret Turner; paternal grandmother, Brenda Waguespack Harelson; Maternal great grandmother, Jaqueline Singletary Turner. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Vernon "Don" Turner and Paternal grandfather, Donald Ray Harelson. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 1:30 pm until a service to celebrate his life at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation can be made in Kyles honor to . Kyle would also want to encourage others to be an organ donor. To offer condolences to the family, please visit Kyle Damian "Monkey" Harelson, a native and resident of Gonzales, LA passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Baytown, TX due to a motorcycle accident. He was 25 years old. Kyle worked as an assistant project manager with Cajun Constructors while in Baytown, TX. He had a talent, persistence, and overall genuine passion for his job, which contributed to the success of the projects he was a part of. Kyle was a kind and generous person with an infectious smile. He was unapologetically and without conviction his true self. He never met a stranger and was a loyal friend to all. Kyle was willing to help anyone he could and had always had a smile on his face. Kyle was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. He was deeply loved by his family and friends and will be sincerely missed by all who knew him. Kyle will live on through others due to his generous gift as an organ donor. Kyle is survived by his loving parents, Gary Paul and Melissa Turner Harelson; maternal grandmother, Margaret Turner; paternal grandmother, Brenda Waguespack Harelson; Maternal great grandmother, Jaqueline Singletary Turner. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Vernon "Don" Turner and Paternal grandfather, Donald Ray Harelson. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 1:30 pm until a service to celebrate his life at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation can be made in Kyles honor to . Kyle would also want to encourage others to be an organ donor. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com . Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Ourso Funeral Home Gonzales , LA (225) 647-8608 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.