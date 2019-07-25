Kyle E. Watts

Service Information
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA
70774
(225)-644-9683
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Colyell Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Colyell Baptist Church
Obituary
Kyle E. Watts, a resident of Colyell, LA he passed away at 12:42am on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the age of 37 years. Visitation will be at Colyell Baptist Church from 9:00am until funeral service at 12:00pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Interment will be Colyell Community Cemetery. He is survived by his parents, Harold "Bubby" & Brenda Watts; son, Tyler Watts; sister, Chermaine Watts; three nieces; and numerous friends and other family friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Valmon "Buster" & Ozelia, and Emmit & Edith Rollins; and special uncle, Andy Farris. Pallbearers will be Johnathan Price, Chance Barlow, Dalton Samson, Chris Watts, Eric Watts, and Tyler Watts. Honorary pallbearers will be Wyatt Watkins, Crystal Williams, Jennifer Cannon, and Zack Blount. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, St. Amant (225) 644-9683.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 25 to July 27, 2019
