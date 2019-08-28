Kyle Geoffrey Patrick, born in Petersburg, VA and resident of Prairieville, LA passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the age of 30. Kyle enjoyed spending time and making memories with his family and friends. He enjoyed tending to his aquarium, spending time with his pets, Skruffy, Atticus, and Lil' T, passing time playing and listening to music. Kyle's passions also included outdoor activities like fishing and swimming. Kyle is survived by his loving wife, Danielle Roberts Patrick; parents, Thomas L. and Angela J. Patrick; brother, Nick Patrick and wife, Tiffany; Grandfather, Tommy D. Harris; in-laws, David and Debbie Walters; brothers-in-law, Michael Walters, Chad Roberts, Jordan Walters; nieces and nephews, Morgan and Aiden Patrick, Jase Roberts, Cooper Roberts, Heidi and Cohen Walters. Kyle is preceded in death by his grandparents, Judith J. Harris, James M. Patrick, and Ruth C. Patrick. A visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 12:00 pm until a service to celebrate Kyle's life at 2:00 pm. Rev. Steve Martin will conduct the service. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019