Kyle Michael Melancon, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Gonzales, passed away on August 1, 2020 at the age of 33. He was a husband, father, son and friend who will be greatly missed. He was employed with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Department as a Correctional Officer. Kyle was a kind spirited, sweet, loving man who would give you the shirt off his back! He loved playing video games, Dungeons and Dragons, his knife collection, going on adventures and visiting the mountains. He most loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his brothers at heart, Ricky Treuil and Paul Gauthier. He is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Melancon; his parents, Denise Schexnayder and Blaine Melancon, Sr.; son, Mason Melancon; three brothers, Jerik, Daniel and Blaine Melancon, Jr.; and in-laws, Laura and Richard Treuil; along with seven nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Thelma Jean and Lloyd Thibodeaux; and his paternal grandparents, Vera and Roland Melancon. A private memorial service will be held for family and friends at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.