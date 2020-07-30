Kyler Jacq King passed peacefully in his parent's arms July 23, 2020. Kyler was born July 17, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is survived by his mother; Alexis Raney Gautreaux, father; Justice Scott King, maternal grandfather; Michael Allen Gautreaux, paternal grandmother; Tiffany Lynn Mitchell, and paternal great-grandfather; Alfred Wilton Himel. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Brandy Tianna Alexander, and paternal great-grandmother, Jacqueline Theresa Himel. "He was here but a moment, like a nighttime shooting star. And though he is in heaven, he isn't very far"

