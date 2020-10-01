Or Copy this URL to Share

Kymra Robinson departed this life on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Baton Rouge General Hospital at the age of 37. Drive-through viewing Friday October 2, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs, La. Viewing Saturday, October 3, 2020 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Religious service at Cedar Grove Temple Church of God in Christ in Baywood, La., conducted by Dr. Ezra Don Shannon. Interment: Cedar Grove Temple Church of God in Christ. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs, La.

