Kyrianna "Kyri" Harris
Kyrianna "Kyri" Harris departed this life on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was 18, a native of St. James, LA and a resident of Donaldsonville, LA. Kyri was a student at Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, St. James, LA at 11:00am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA (225) 473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 25 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 25, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family of Kyrianna at this difficult time-Especially to Kyren and Mrs Clara. I hope that Gods promise of everlasting life with Him gives you comfort that Kyrianna is rejoicing in His kingdom! I am saddened at the loss of such a beautiful soul and pray for your comfort and peace.
Nettie Amedee
Teacher
