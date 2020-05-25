Kyrianna "Kyri" Harris departed this life on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was 18, a native of St. James, LA and a resident of Donaldsonville, LA. Kyri was a student at Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, St. James, LA at 11:00am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA (225) 473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 25 to May 27, 2020.