L C Brumfield, 95, resident of Springfield, LA, passed away on March 7, 2019. Visitation Friday March 15, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St. Hammond. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday March 16, 2019 at Galilee Baptist Church, 25969 Haynes Settlement Rd., Springfield, LA. Interment Galilee Cemetery Springfield, LA. Arrangements entrusted to N.A. James Funeral Home. www.NAJamesFH.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2019
