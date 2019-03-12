L C Brumfield, 95, resident of Springfield, LA, passed away on March 7, 2019. Visitation Friday March 15, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St. Hammond. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday March 16, 2019 at Galilee Baptist Church, 25969 Haynes Settlement Rd., Springfield, LA. Interment Galilee Cemetery Springfield, LA. Arrangements entrusted to N.A. James Funeral Home. www.NAJamesFH.com.
