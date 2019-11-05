Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L J Landry Jr.. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM "Bankston Compound" (home of Tessa and Duane Bankston) Send Flowers Obituary

LJ Landry, Jr. 67, died peacefully at home Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was a 1970 graduate of Redemptorist High School. He was born on February 7, 1952 to Boo and Anna Landry, now deceased. He worked at Triad Electric and Controls. Extremely hard working, loving and caring man who doted on his children and grandchildren. Most Sunday afternoons consisted of LJ sitting in the bleachers watching his oldest grandson, Blake, play baseball. He rarely missed a game. He is now cheering for you from heaven Blake with a 10oz in his hand. He is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Brenda Vicknair Landry; three children, Tammy (Mike) Bollinger of Wilmington, NC, Tessa (Duane) Bankston of Satsuma and Llewellyn J Landry III (Trey) of Walker and five grandchildren, Blake Landry, Braiden and Aubrey Landry, Porter and Henley Bollinger. Preceded in death by his parents, sister, Kathy Eppinett and nephew Brandon Breen. Memorial donations can be made in his honor to the American Diabetes Association. Per LJ's wishes, there will be no viewing and a celebration of his life will be held Saturday, November 9 at 11:00am, at the "Bankston Compound" (home of Tessa and Duane Bankston). He was a great man who touched many people during his lifetime and his life was a life well spent. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Fly high babe, see you on the other side.

