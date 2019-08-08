La'Janaye Amoura 'Nae' Ealy

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for La'Janaye Amoura 'Nae' Ealy.
Service Information
Hambrick Family Mortuary - Gonzalez
808 W Worthy Street
Gonzales, LA
70737
(225)-644-3302
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
True Light Worship Center
Gonzales, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
True Light Worship Center
Gonzales, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

La'Janaye Amoura 'Nae' Ealy, a native and resident of Gonzales, LA; departed this life on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the tender age of 12. She attended Gonzales Middle School. Visiting at True Light Worship Center, Gonzales, on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9 a.m. until religious service time 11 a.m. conducted by Pastor A. Claiborne. Interment in Scott Family Cemetery. She is survived by her parents, sisters, brothers, grandparents, and other relatives and friends. Services entrusted to Hambrick's Family Mortuary, Inc. www.hambrickmortuary.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.