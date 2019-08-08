La'Janaye Amoura 'Nae' Ealy, a native and resident of Gonzales, LA; departed this life on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the tender age of 12. She attended Gonzales Middle School. Visiting at True Light Worship Center, Gonzales, on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9 a.m. until religious service time 11 a.m. conducted by Pastor A. Claiborne. Interment in Scott Family Cemetery. She is survived by her parents, sisters, brothers, grandparents, and other relatives and friends. Services entrusted to Hambrick's Family Mortuary, Inc. www.hambrickmortuary.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019