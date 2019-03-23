Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lacey Amber Sims. View Sign

Lacey Amber Sims, 35 years old, beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to so many was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 22, 2019. She entered this world on June 22, 1983, born to Steve and Teresa Sims, in Baton Rouge. She was always a devoted and loving mother to her children and put a high priority on the family she cherished so much. She was a giving person, always willing to prepare food and give shelter to those in need. Lacey is survived by her loving children, Torin Horton Jr. and Alayna Sims, of Baker; parents, Steve and Teresa Sims, of Ethel; sister, Sarah Sims of Baker; niece, Brianna Sims, of Baker; and aunt, Brenda Day of Vancouver. Lacey is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Jerry and Earline Sims; maternal grandparents, Herman and Frances Underwood; uncles, Tommy Underwood, David Sims, and Michael Sims. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The visitation will continue at Baker Funeral Home, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com. Funeral Home Baker Funeral Home

6401 Groom Road

Baker , LA 70714

