2nd Timothy 4:6-7, "For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." Ladd Wayne Perritt, 36, of Jackson, Louisiana, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 9, 1984, the son of the late Bennon Perritt and Pamela Parish Perritt. He is survived by his mother, Pamela Perritt of Jackson, La.; his two daughters Hayden Marie Henry and Addison Harveston; his brother Allen Shane Perritt and his wife Mandi; his sister Kristina Shelton and Nathan; five nieces and nephews, Adrianna Perritt, Beaux Perritt, Sammy Perritt, Brookleigh Wall, and Bradley Shelton; half-brother Michael Perritt, half sister Shannon Perritt, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father Bennon Perritt. Graveside services will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Cemetery on MS. Highway 569 South of Liberty, MS. officiated by Rev. Brad Delaughter. In Lieu of Flowers, please make donations to the family.

