The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.- Psalm 34:18. Ladner Harrison Leake, 46, a native of St. Francisville, Louisiana died on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona. Ladner was a 1991 graduate of West Feliciana High School where he won the Louisiana State Championship in Pole Vaulting, as well as State Runner-up in Doubles Tennis with first cousin Hunter Leake. Ladner attended Louisiana Tech where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order. In 2000 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Ladner, known for his kind, caring and daredevil spirit, always wanted to help those in need. He was often referred to as an "awesome guy & sweetheart". In his early years, he loved his summer at Alpine Camp for Boys where he was presented the Honor Camper Award. Ladner is survived by his parents, Linda Lee Ladner and Robinson Mumford Leake, Jr., sister, Elizabeth Leake Mackey (Brian Mackey), nephews Robinson and Charlie Mackey of Baton Rouge. He was loved by numerous relatives and friends. Ladner is preceded in death by brother Robinson (Rob) Leake, paternal grandmother Lucille Perkins Leake, paternal grandfather Robinson Mumford Leake, Sr., maternal grandmother Betty Lee Engstrom and maternal grandfather Patrick Harrison Ladner. There will be a private graveside service at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in St. Francisville, Louisiana.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 23, 2020