LaDonice Z. Wells
LaDonice Z. Wells, born June 28, 1939, departed to be with the Lord, June 17, 2020. She was a native of Franklinton, LA. LaDonice was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was preceded in death by daughters, Sharon Morales, Dorothy (DeeDee) Tarver, husband Calvin A. Wells, as well as her parents, Reamy and Ohphelia Givens Zachary, brothers, Houston, Mack, JB and Billy Zachary, sisters, Rita Bullock, Athalone Morrow and Marguerite Bergeron. LaDonice is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Tim Kuylen, Stacy and Joe Dial, Andrew Hunter and Lonnie Tarver. She is also survived by her sisters, Elouise Keating and Dorothy Jewette Ashford. LaDonice was a proud and loving Grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1st Baptist Church Gonzales, 1217 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales, LA 70737 and she will be laid to rest in Greenoaks Mem Park next to her adoring husband. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to 1st Baptist Church of Gonzales.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
