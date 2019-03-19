A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Lamar "L.J." Joseph Moran Jr. on Friday, March 22, 2019, 10:00 am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will take place on Thursday, 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Ourso Funeral Home and again on Friday morning, 8:00 am until 9:30 am at Ourso Funeral Home. Mr. Moran was a native of St. Amant and a resident of Walker. He passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the age of 85. L.J. enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Fox Hunters Association. He is survived by his sons, Brian Joseph Moran and wife Julie, Brad James Moran and wife Tania; grandchildren, Matthew Moran, Brian Howe, Chauntel Howe, Cody Moran; and sisters, Beverly Ayo, Patsy Sibley and husband Alfred, Verna Michel, Donna Babin, Diane Templet and husband Donald. He was preceded in death by his wife, Winona Ayo Moran; parents, Lamar Joseph Moran Sr. and Bernice Marie Laiche Moran and brothers-in-law, Herbert Ayo and Leroy Babin. Pallbearers will be Ron Michel, Matthew Moran, Raymond Berthelot, Wyatt Spillman, Clint Walker and Damon Patterson. Honorary pallbearers will be Dean Babin and Cory Babin. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the nursing staff at Ochsner Hospital for the outstanding care they provided. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
(225) 647-8608
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019