Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM St. Ann Catholic Church Morganza , LA Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM St. Ann Catholic Church Morganza , LA

We are heartbroken for the loss of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who was called home by her Heavenly Father on August 25, 2019, at the age of 68, after a brief battle with cancer. A lifelong resident of Pointe Coupee Parish, Lana was born December 15, 1950, and attended Morganza High School. She was an excellent cook, enjoyed working in her yard, and loved listening and dancing to swamp pop music. Her zest for life, strong faith, and love for her family and friends were reflected in everything she did. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy. Lana is survived by her husband of 40 years, Richard Paul Roy, children Jodi Smith Frey and husband Marty, Paul Genin Roy and wife Kaci, and Colter Neal Roy and wife Kate; 8 grandchildren, Caleb (Jordan), Cade (Kelsi), Ryland and Rebecca Frey, and Alexis, Foster, Jude and Emma Roy; great-grandson Bennett Frey, and brother George "Doodle" Neal; all of whom she adored. She is preceded in death by her parents, Foster and Bertha Neal, and first husband, Carey Webster "Webby" Smith. Visitation will be at St. Ann Catholic Church (Morganza, LA) on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m., celebrated by the Rev. Paul Kunnumpuram. Entombment will follow at St. Ann Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Doodle Neal, Genin Roy, Colter Roy, Marty Frey, Caleb Frey, Cade Frey, Foster Roy and Jude Roy. The family would like to thank Lana's sister in law, Sue Roy for her compassionate care, and Stacey Ducote and Pointe Coupee Home Health and Hospice for their kind-heartedness, as well as the many friends and family who prayed for her. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church Building Fund. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019

