Lana Turner Pierson
1946 - 2020
Lana Turner Pierson entered into eternal rest at her residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 74. Viewing at Mt Bethel B.C. on Saturday, November 1, 2020 from 8:00 until service at 10:00 am conducted by Rev. Timothy Smith; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her husband, Joseph Pierson; children, Warren Pierson (Shandria), Michael Pierson (Kathy) and Monica McDaniels (Josh); sisters, Gloria Spooner and Billie Carter; grandchildren, Cedisiah Williams,Mikaysha Pierson, Mya and Monet McDaniels; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her parents; and 10 siblings. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 29, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Family of Mrs Lana Pierson, May the arms of God comfort during this time of bereavement!
Daphine & Curtis Johnson
Family
