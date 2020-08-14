Lancy Edward Hill, Jr. died August 7, 2020, at the Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jackson, LA. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Hill; his mother, Bessie Kennard Jones; his father, Lancy Edward Hill, Sr.; his sister, Natalie Hood; his grandparents, and a host of other relative and friends. Lancy was a two-time Class B High School All-State basketball player, one year for Live Oak Eagles, and one for the Denham Springs Yellow Jackets. In 1949 at Live Oak, when students still graduated in the 11th grade, Hill led the Eagles to a superb season that resulted in his All-State selection. In 1950, the State of Louisiana added a 12th grade to the high school curriculum and Lancy became a Yellow Jacket for one season. He led Denham Springs High School to the Class B State Title that year. He also played football for the Yellow Jackets and served as Vice-President of his Senior class before earning an athletic scholarship to LSU. Lancy was inducted into the Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame in August 2017. He served eight years of duty for the U.S. Navy, four years of active duty, and four years in the U.S. Naval Reserve. After his discharge from the U.S. Navy, Lancy worked for Livingston State Bank and Trust Company in Denham Springs for 30 years, retiring as Senior Vice-President and Cashier. During those years at Livingston State Bank he developed many lifelong friendships with colleagues and customers. Lancy was a long time member and served as a deacon of Broadmoor Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. He had three great passions: fishing, LSU sports, and cooking. He spent many happy weekends catching speckled trout in the bays of south Louisiana, sacalait in the Spillway, and bass in the south Lousiana waters. With his wife Greta, he attended almost every home game of the LSU Tigers men's and women's basketball teams for forty years, and was a long time LSU Football season ticket holder. Although he had been physically unable to attend the football games for several years, he still held on to those season football tickets until he died! He was also the perfect Aggie dad for his daughter, Alison, delighting in attending Texas A&M football games over the years. He never wanted to miss that fly-over of the fighter planes that preceded every Aggie game. He was the expert fish fryer, gumbo maker, crawfish boiler, and turkey fryer for his family and friends. Lancy is survived by his wife, Greta Jo Senn Hill; his daughter, Dr. Alison Adams Black and her husband, Chris Phipps, along with his brother-in-law, Gary B. Senn and wife, Ann; his nieces, Amy Toncrey and Holly Holley. He is also survived by children, Lancy Hill, III and Leslie Hill; his brother Bob Hill; sister, Marlene Milton, and his special niece Ladonne Hood, who was so attentive in his final days. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Joe D. Wright for his attentive friendship and assistance for the past year. Joe offered help all hours of the day, and he developed a special relationship with Lancy. A private family memorial service will be held Saturday, August 15. Mr. Hill will be interred at a later date at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Broadmoor Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, the Lisa Hill Memorial Scholarship Fund at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, or your favorite charity
. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.