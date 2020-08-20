1/1
Lancy Edward Hill Jr.
1931 - 2020
A memorial celebration of the life of Lancy Edward Hill, Jr. will be held at First United Methodist Church, Denham Springs, LA, 316 Centerville Street N W, on Sunday, August 23, 2020, for friends and family. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. and the memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Lancy was born on October 27, 1931, in Watson, Louisiana, to his parents Lancy Edward Hill, Sr. and Bessie Kennard Hill Jones. Lancy was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Lisa Julian Hill, his first wife and mother of his children, Joan Wright Hill Burlew, his stepfather, William "Lee" Jones, a sister, Natalie Hill Hood, a sister-in-law, Barbara Wilkinson Hill and a brother-in-law, George Milton. He is survived by his second wife, Greta Senn Hill, a son, Lancy Edward Hill III, a daughter, Leslie Joell Hill Broemelsiek (John), a step-daughter, Dr. Alison Adams Black, and her husband Chris Phipps, three grandsons, Andrew Michael Broemmelsiek, Madison Trevor Broemmelsiek, and Robert Lance Hill, one granddaughter, Elaine Louise Broemmelsiek, a brother, Bobby "Bob" Hill, a sister, Marlene Hill Milton, and a special brother-in-law, Donald Hood, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to offer special thanks to Lancy's friend and caregiver, Joe Wright, and to his niece, Ladonne Hood, for the love and compassion shown during the time they cared for him.

