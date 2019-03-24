Landers O'Neal Jones, age 67, entered into eternal rest on March 21, 2019. Visitation on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 6-9 pm, MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Greensburg, Louisiana, 70441. Viewing from 9 am until religious service 11 am., Tuesday, March 26, 2019, MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Greensburg, Louisiana. Interment in Turner Chapel AME Cemetery, Greensburg, Louisiana. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home.
MJR Friendly Services Funeral
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 665-8002
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019