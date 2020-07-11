Landyn Joel Smith, a resident of Walker, LA, died on July 7, 2020 at the age of 40. Landyn is survived by his wife Cherie Cox Smith, his daughters Callie, Abigail, Madelynn and his son Reilly; his parents Danny and Cathy Smith of Loranger, LA; two brothers, Jonathan D. Smith (Dana Montgomery Smith), of Loranger, LA, and Lathan M. Smith (Joelle Smith), of Walker, LA; two nieces, McKenna and Isabella Smith and two nephews, Connor and Sawyer Smith. He was born in Baton Rouge on August 14, 1979. He was a long-time member of First Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs where Rev. Ray Johnson is pastor and he had been employed there for many years. As a devoted father and husband, Landyn enjoyed spending quality time with his wife and family which were an important part of his life. In addition, he was becoming an avid gardener and shared his new gardening knowledge with all those around him. He was a lover of all styles of music. He used much of his spare time to reach out and help others. He was also a problem-solver who often took on difficult and unwanted projects at work and around the house. He was a spiritual man and involved in many church activities, including playing bass guitar during church services. He loved to be in the great outdoors and really enjoyed fishing and hunting. From the time he was born, he was known for his dry humor and often entertained friends and strangers alike, with tall tales. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. Landyn was preceded in death by his infant brother, Loren David Smith; maternal grandparents Rev. Ottis and Callie Davidson of Jena, LA; and paternal grandparents Chester and Ilet Smith of Baytown, TX. A viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 2-6 p.m. at First Pentecostal Church, South Range Avenue at Walnut Street, in Denham Springs, LA, and will be followed by a Memorial Service there at 6 p.m. Reverend Billy Johnson will officiate. Interment (for immediate family) will take place on Thursday, July 16, at 10 a.m. at the Twin Pines Cemetery, in Holden, LA. A safe and healthy environment with Social Distancing and face masks will be provided. Arrangements are made with Church Funeral Services in Walker, LA. www.churchfuneralservices.

