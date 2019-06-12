Lane Michael Zimmer Sr., born February 19th, 1955, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 7th, 2019. He was a pharmacist, and owned Tompkins Pharmacy in Lutcher, LA for 40 years. Lane was an avid sportsman, baseball fanatic, fisherman and hunter. He is survived by his wife, Cindy; sons, Lane Jr. (Jernine Fos), Joey (Tessie Louque); grandchildren, Weston and Winston; brothers, Byron (Sheila), Donald (Jalene); sisters-in-law, Sally Zimmer, Connie De Loach (Paul), Jill Bergeron (Nick) and godchildren, Robert and Logan Zimmer, nieces and nephews. Lane was preceded in death by his parents, Edward J. Zimmer and Gertrude Guidry Zimmer; brother, Dale Zimmer; niece, Mya Zimmer and brother-in-law, Michael M. Petit. Visitation will be on Friday June 14th, 2019 from 9:00am until 11:00am at St. Michael Catholic Church in Convent, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with burial following in the church cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the funeral arrangements. If you would like to view or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 14, 2019