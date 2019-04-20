Mr. Langford D. Smith, a native of Maurepas, passed away on April 16, 2019. He was born on December 21, 1935. L.D. is survived by his wife, Jacque Dudley Smith; daughters, Linda Smith (Sam) of Heflin, LA, Brenda Smith of Philadelphia, PA, and Glenda Balfantz (Chad) of Irving, TX; son, Steven L. Smith (Sherry) of Valley Grande, AL; granddaughter, Rachel Blackman of Fort Worth, TX; grandsons, Neal Blackman of Ruston, LA, Cody Smith of Valley Grande, AL, Shea Smith of Valley Grande, Scott Balfantz of Irving, TX and Ryan Samuel Balfantz of Irving, TX; great granddaughter, Averie Marie Smith; sister, LaWanda Smith of Prairieville, LA and sister-in-law, Marlene Smith of Maurepas, LA. He is preceded in death by his brother Lionel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org) in memory of LD Smith. If you prefer to mail a check, please make it out to the Parkinson's Foundation: Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 9:00 am until graveside service at 11:00 am.
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 925-5331
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019