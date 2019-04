Mr. Langford D. Smith , a native of Maurepas, passed away on April 16, 2019. He was born on December 21, 1935. L.D. is survived by his wife, Jacque Dudley Smith; daughters, Linda Smith (Sam) of Heflin, LA, Brenda Smith of Philadelphia, PA, and Glenda Balfantz (Chad) of Irving, TX; son, Steven L. Smith (Sherry) of Valley Grande, AL; granddaughter, Rachel Blackman of Fort Worth, TX; grandsons, Neal Blackman of Ruston, LA, Cody Smith of Valley Grande, AL, Shea Smith of Valley Grande, Scott Balfantz of Irving, TX and Ryan Samuel Balfantz of Irving, TX; great granddaughter, Averie Marie Smith; sister, LaWanda Smith of Prairieville, LA and sister-in-law, Marlene Smith of Maurepas, LA. He is preceded in death by his brother Lionel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation ( www.parkinson.org ) in memory of LD Smith. If you prefer to mail a check, please make it out to the Parkinson's Foundation: Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 9:00 am until graveside service at 11:00 am.