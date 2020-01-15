A resident of Baton Rouge, LA, Laniah Cinque Corkern passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Ochsner of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, LA. She was born March 16, 2001 in Baton Rouge, LA and was 18 years of age. She enjoyed the outdoors where she loved horseback riding, 4-wheeler riding, fishing and swimming. She is survived by her mother, Barbara Green; father, Keith Corkern; brother and sisters, Antionette Bolden, Desiree Bolden, Rasheed Jones, Katlyn Ware and Kinsley Miller; numerous nieces and nephews; paternal grandmother, Barbara Lewis Corkern Touchstone; great-grandmother, Gladys Johnson. Preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Willie Mae Howard and Jesse Harris; paternal grandfather, John Quincy Corkern; great-grandparents, Toye Wilford Lewis, Ernestine Lewis, John Quincy Corkern and Viola Corkern. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite from 11:00 AM until 3:00 PM on Sunday and from 8:00 AM until religious services at 12:00 PM on Monday, January 20, 2020. Interment Sharon Cemetery, Amite, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 15 to Jan. 20, 2020