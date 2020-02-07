Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lannie Blane Pino. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Service 11:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lannie Blane Pino passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, February 9th, and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, February 10th, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home at 825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA, with services following at 11:00 AM on Monday. Lannie was a native of Baton Rouge, LA, and a resident of Prairieville. He attended Istrouma High School, had a successful career as a commercial paint contractor and embarked on a second career when he received his Master of Science in Nursing from Southern University. He then furthered his education at Samford University in Birmingham, AL, becoming a Certified Family Nurse Practioner and practiced until his recent retirement. Lannie was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Byron Pino, Sr. and Marion Vaughn Pino, his brother J.B. Pino, Jr., and his father-in-law Mike Fitzsimons. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen, his children, Nicole Harper (Guy) of Lafayette, LA, and, son, Trevor Stubbs (Megan) of New York, NY, and three grandchildren Cappel and Evy Harper, and AJ Stubbs. He is also survived by his sisters, Debi Johnson (Jimmy), of Central, LA, and Gwen Tassin (Clifton) of Thibodaux, LA; mother-in-law Charlotte Fitzsimons of Baton Rouge, LA; nephew, Ronnie Frioux of Central, LA; and sister-in-law Laura Harvey (Arthur) of Dallas, TX; and a loving extended family including lifelong friends. Lannie was a husband, father, and friend who was happiest at home on his land, proudly helping people, or playing with his grandkids, who affectionately knew him as "Boonie." He was a hard worker, adventure seeker, rock and roll music lover, and occasional rule breaker who was truly devoted to his family and friends. He would do anything in the world for anyone he knew and left an indelible mark on all who crossed paths with him. Lannie will be greatly missed by the many people whose lives he touched. He enjoyed sharing his experience, strength, and hope through the Alcoholics Anonymous fellowship, which he referred to as his "life's calling." In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020

